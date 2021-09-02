Friday Frenzy Week 3 cancellations

TENNESSEE (WATE) — With COVID-19 forcing schools to close school, also means that football games for Friday night have been canceled.
Week 3 cancellations
- Alcoa – Northview
- Cloudland – Rockwood
- Pigeon Forge – Union County
- Sequoyah – Hixson
- Campbell County – Lenoir City
- Meigs County – Bledsoe County
- CAK – Boyd Buchanan
The games listed above are all of the games that have been officially canceled at this time. Loudon has found an opponent, Daniel Boone, to face Friday night as Sweetwater had to cancel.
