Friday Frenzy Week 3 cancellations

TENNESSEE (WATE) — With COVID-19 forcing schools to close school, also means that football games for Friday night have been canceled.

Week 3 cancellations

Alcoa – Northview

Cloudland – Rockwood

Pigeon Forge – Union County

Sequoyah – Hixson

Campbell County – Lenoir City

Meigs County – Bledsoe County

CAK – Boyd Buchanan

The games listed above are all of the games that have been officially canceled at this time. Loudon has found an opponent, Daniel Boone, to face Friday night as Sweetwater had to cancel.