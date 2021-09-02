Friday Frenzy Week 3 cancellations

High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TENNESSEE (WATE) — With COVID-19 forcing schools to close school, also means that football games for Friday night have been canceled.

Week 3 cancellations

  • Alcoa – Northview
  • Cloudland – Rockwood
  • Pigeon Forge – Union County
  • Sequoyah – Hixson
  • Campbell County – Lenoir City
  • Meigs County – Bledsoe County
  • CAK – Boyd Buchanan

The games listed above are all of the games that have been officially canceled at this time. Loudon has found an opponent, Daniel Boone, to face Friday night as Sweetwater had to cancel.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE news app for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Cat survives Middle Tennessee flooding

Man charged with arson after fire damages Knoxville church

Alcoa City Schools closed Friday due to COVID illness

6 new deaths and nearly 5,000 active cases of COVID-19 reported in Knox County

Knox County Board of Education votes against mask mandate

Amazon hiring for tech, corporate positions