Friday Frenzy Week 5 Player of the Week: Campbell County’s C.J. Allen

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — Colton Jacob “C.J.” Allen goes into each game with a couple of goals in mind.

“My personal goal is usually 150 yards and two touchdowns,” said the junior running back. “But my goal for every game, every week, is to come out with a win.”

Allen’s older brother Austin Davis, who also played at Campbell County, challenged him to score five touchdowns for 300 rushing yards on the night. After negotiation and still with high expectations, they agreed on four.

“My brother told me he wanted five and I was like that’s impossible, so he was like four and I ended up getting it…I wanted five ‘cause he told me to,” said Allen still not satisfied.

Driven by competition and wanting to be the best he can be, the junior prides himself on his work ethic; putting in extra time off of the football field by watching film and taking care of his mind and body.

“To be [at] your best level you have to prepare for it and I try to do my absolute best throughout the whole week,” said Allen.

Head coach Justin Price has coached Allen and says he’s the type of player that focuses on the little things to make a big impact and someone who works hard in practice to reach his full potential.

“When he comes here he’s focused in on what he can do to get better but he’s also focused in on what he can do to make our team better and that’s what makes him special,” said Price.

His teammate and good friend since preschool Carson Mead refers to Allen as the “hardest worker in the room” and says it’s “fun” blocking for the tailback.

Allen recognizes he can’t win on his own, giving credit to the starting five for executing their blocks, allowing him to get open and take off.

“To be the guy to scoring four touchdowns but also understanding that he couldn’t do it without his teammates, it’s special to coach and see those guys when they respond that way,” said Price.

A versatile player with a broad skillset, Allen also plays safety on defense and practices as their back up punter.

In their game against Gibbs Allen accounted for an interception, proving to continue to be a playmaker in the secondary for the Cougars. The head coach credits Allen’s high football I.Q. for being able to memorize different checks and formations on defense when preparing to face a new offense week in and week out.

“He has a great eye for the football and can attack it when he needs to,” said Price. “His skillset is very dynamic.”

In their week five 41-31 win over Gibbs, Allen knotted 32 carries for 251 yards, four rushing touchdowns, and one interception.

Price says Allen is a “great representation of Campbell County high school” and their community, making him and his parents very proud.

Allen says his goals for the season include helping the team to have a winning record, make it to playoffs and rushing for one thousand yards.

