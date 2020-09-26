Friday Frenzy Week 6 final scores from across the state

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Did your team win last night? Find out all the final scores from week five of Friday Frenzy from across the state.
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adamsville 41, Chester County 9
Alcoa 63, Tyner Academy 7
Anderson County 48, Jefferson County 7
Asheville School, N.C. 28, Lakeway Christian 0
Bartlett 39, St. Benedict 13
Bledsoe County 35, Sequatchie County 0
Brainerd 60, Austin-East 0
Brentwood Academy def. Florence, Ala., forfeit
Briarcrest 63, Harding Academy, Ark. 28
CAK 48, Chattanooga Christian 20
Cane Ridge 47, Nashville Overton 7
Cascade 42, Community 6
Claiborne County 40, Hancock County 0
Clarksville NE 53, West Creek 6
Clay County 27, Westmoreland 22
Cloudland 42, Sunbright 14
Collierville 20, ECS 10
Collinwood 32, Zion Christian Academy 26
Columbia 28, Nolensville 14
Cookeville 20, Coffee County 19
Cornersville 13, Middle Tennessee Christian 7
Covington 47, Ripley 14
Creek Wood 52, Sycamore 19
DCA 35, Grace Baptist 0
David Crockett 40, Sullivan Central 0
DeKalb County 49, Cannon County 7
Dresden 20, Obion County 12
Dyer County 24, Clarksville 21
East Hickman 55, Cheatham County 21
East Nashville Literature 51, Maplewood 6
East Ridge def. Signal Mountain, forfeit
East Robertson 35, Jo Byrns 14
Elizabethton 56, Cherokee 0
Father Ryan 56, Green Hill 0
Fayette Ware 38, Bolivar Central 13
Fayetteville 20, Richland 6
Forrest 21, Lawrence County 20
Franklin County 55, Grundy County 8
Friendship Christian 27, King’s Academy 21
Grace Christian – Franklin 45, Bell Buckle 12
Grace Christian 41, Silverdale Baptist Academy 13
Greeneville 28, Tennessee 24
Greenfield 20, Fulton Co., Ky. 16
Hampton 33, Johnson County 0
Happy Valley 33, Unaka 6
Hardin County 42, Munford 14
Henry County 62, Kenwood 0
Heritage 29, Seymour 7
Hollow Rock-Bruceton 28, Gleason 0
Huntland 39, Lookout Valley 0
IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 45, Ravenwood 14
Independence 35, Hendersonville 23
Jackson Christian 34, Fayette Academy 12
Jellico 46, North Greene 22
Knoxville Webb 49, Notre Dame 9
Knoxville West 55, Knoxville Hardin Valley 0
Lewis County 47, Hickman County 7
Lexington 34, Crockett County 27
Livingston Academy 35, Smith County 0
Loretto 12, Summertown 7
Loudon 41, Polk County 7
MBA 31, Ensworth 21
MUS 35, Arlington 3
Marshall County 28, Springfield 7
Maryville 27, Farragut 3
McMinn County 42, Bearden 0
McNairy Central 35, Harding Academy 7
Meigs County 34, McMinn Central 0
Midway 20, Tellico Plains 14
Milan 49, Huntingdon 20
Millington 28, FACS 6
Monterey 12, Jackson County 6
Moore County 21, Eagleville 0
Morristown East 35, Morristown West 28
Nashville Christian 47, Clarksville Academy 7
Northpoint Christian, Miss. 27, Brighton 8
Northview Academy 49, Union County 14
Oak Ridge 30, Clinton 0
Oakdale 39, Red Boiling Springs 6
Oakland 56, Rockvale 7
Ooltewah 27, Soddy Daisy 7
Page 36, Giles County 10
Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 14, Hillsboro 7, OT
Pigeon Forge 34, Sullivan North 0
Pope John Paul II 28, Franklin 21
Powell 1, Knoxville Halls 0
Rhea County 34, Gibbs 27
Riverdale 21, Blackman 14
Riverside 50, Camden Central 22
Rockwood 43, Harriman 2
Rosemark Academy 63, Davidson Academy 7
Rossview 35, Dickson County 14
Sale Creek 56, Pickett County 30
Scott County 35, Cumberland Gap 0
Scotts Hill 36, Perry County 8
Shelbyville 44, Centennial 28
Smyrna 59, Antioch 8
South Doyle 27, Knoxville Carter 11
South Gibson 52, Haywood County 35
South Greene 41, Chuckey-Doak 14
South Pittsburg def. Red Bank, forfeit
Stewarts Creek 45, Station Camp 7
Stone Memorial 36, Kingston 35
Stratford 27, Hunters Lane 26
Sullivan South 28, Volunteer 12
Summit 42, Clarksville NW 0
Sweetwater 47, Sequoyah 0
Trousdale County 21, Macon County 13
Tullahoma 56, Lincoln County 13
Unicoi County 29, Sullivan East 12
Union City 28, Jackson South Side 23
University-Jackson 35, McKenzie 27
Upperman 7, Oneida 0
Walker Valley 47, Cumberland County 7
Warren County 25, Siegel 20
Watertown 41, White House 0
Wayne County 14, South Fulton 0
West Carroll 14, Gibson County 7
West Greene 21, Cosby 0
Westview 62, Lake County 22
White County 54, York Institute 13
White House-Heritage 41, Portland 27
Whites Creek 26, Glencliff 20
William Blount 44, Sevier County 20
Wilson Central 25, Gallatin 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Avery County, N.C. vs. Cloudland, ccd.
CPA vs. Brentwood, ccd.
Coalfield vs. Gordonsville, ccd.
Columbia Academy vs. University-Jackson, ccd.
Dobyns-Bennett vs. Daniel Boone, ccd.
Hillwood vs. Goodpasture, ccd.
Marion County vs. Hubbard, Ala., ccd.
McKenzie vs. Stewart County, ccd.
Science Hill vs. Knoxville Catholic, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
