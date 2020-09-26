Friday Frenzy Week 6 final scores from across the state

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Did your team win last night? Find out all the final scores from week five of Friday Frenzy from across the state.

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adamsville 41, Chester County 9

Alcoa 63, Tyner Academy 7

Anderson County 48, Jefferson County 7

Asheville School, N.C. 28, Lakeway Christian 0

Bartlett 39, St. Benedict 13

Bledsoe County 35, Sequatchie County 0

Brainerd 60, Austin-East 0

Brentwood Academy def. Florence, Ala., forfeit

Briarcrest 63, Harding Academy, Ark. 28

CAK 48, Chattanooga Christian 20

Cane Ridge 47, Nashville Overton 7

Cascade 42, Community 6

Claiborne County 40, Hancock County 0

Clarksville NE 53, West Creek 6

Clay County 27, Westmoreland 22

Cloudland 42, Sunbright 14

Collierville 20, ECS 10

Collinwood 32, Zion Christian Academy 26

Columbia 28, Nolensville 14

Cookeville 20, Coffee County 19

Cornersville 13, Middle Tennessee Christian 7

Covington 47, Ripley 14

Creek Wood 52, Sycamore 19

DCA 35, Grace Baptist 0

David Crockett 40, Sullivan Central 0

DeKalb County 49, Cannon County 7

Dresden 20, Obion County 12

Dyer County 24, Clarksville 21

East Hickman 55, Cheatham County 21

East Nashville Literature 51, Maplewood 6

East Ridge def. Signal Mountain, forfeit

East Robertson 35, Jo Byrns 14

Elizabethton 56, Cherokee 0

Father Ryan 56, Green Hill 0

Fayette Ware 38, Bolivar Central 13

Fayetteville 20, Richland 6

Forrest 21, Lawrence County 20

Franklin County 55, Grundy County 8

Friendship Christian 27, King’s Academy 21

Grace Christian – Franklin 45, Bell Buckle 12

Grace Christian 41, Silverdale Baptist Academy 13

Greeneville 28, Tennessee 24

Greenfield 20, Fulton Co., Ky. 16

Hampton 33, Johnson County 0

Happy Valley 33, Unaka 6

Hardin County 42, Munford 14

Henry County 62, Kenwood 0

Heritage 29, Seymour 7

Hollow Rock-Bruceton 28, Gleason 0

Huntland 39, Lookout Valley 0

IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 45, Ravenwood 14

Independence 35, Hendersonville 23

Jackson Christian 34, Fayette Academy 12

Jellico 46, North Greene 22

Knoxville Webb 49, Notre Dame 9

Knoxville West 55, Knoxville Hardin Valley 0

Lewis County 47, Hickman County 7

Lexington 34, Crockett County 27

Livingston Academy 35, Smith County 0

Loretto 12, Summertown 7

Loudon 41, Polk County 7

MBA 31, Ensworth 21

MUS 35, Arlington 3

Marshall County 28, Springfield 7

Maryville 27, Farragut 3

McMinn County 42, Bearden 0

McNairy Central 35, Harding Academy 7

Meigs County 34, McMinn Central 0

Midway 20, Tellico Plains 14

Milan 49, Huntingdon 20

Millington 28, FACS 6

Monterey 12, Jackson County 6

Moore County 21, Eagleville 0

Morristown East 35, Morristown West 28

Nashville Christian 47, Clarksville Academy 7

Northpoint Christian, Miss. 27, Brighton 8

Northview Academy 49, Union County 14

Oak Ridge 30, Clinton 0

Oakdale 39, Red Boiling Springs 6

Oakland 56, Rockvale 7

Ooltewah 27, Soddy Daisy 7

Page 36, Giles County 10

Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 14, Hillsboro 7, OT

Pigeon Forge 34, Sullivan North 0

Pope John Paul II 28, Franklin 21

Powell 1, Knoxville Halls 0

Rhea County 34, Gibbs 27

Riverdale 21, Blackman 14

Riverside 50, Camden Central 22

Rockwood 43, Harriman 2

Rosemark Academy 63, Davidson Academy 7

Rossview 35, Dickson County 14

Sale Creek 56, Pickett County 30

Scott County 35, Cumberland Gap 0

Scotts Hill 36, Perry County 8

Shelbyville 44, Centennial 28

Smyrna 59, Antioch 8

South Doyle 27, Knoxville Carter 11

South Gibson 52, Haywood County 35

South Greene 41, Chuckey-Doak 14

South Pittsburg def. Red Bank, forfeit

Stewarts Creek 45, Station Camp 7

Stone Memorial 36, Kingston 35

Stratford 27, Hunters Lane 26

Sullivan South 28, Volunteer 12

Summit 42, Clarksville NW 0

Sweetwater 47, Sequoyah 0

Trousdale County 21, Macon County 13

Tullahoma 56, Lincoln County 13

Unicoi County 29, Sullivan East 12

Union City 28, Jackson South Side 23

University-Jackson 35, McKenzie 27

Upperman 7, Oneida 0

Walker Valley 47, Cumberland County 7

Warren County 25, Siegel 20

Watertown 41, White House 0

Wayne County 14, South Fulton 0

West Carroll 14, Gibson County 7

West Greene 21, Cosby 0

Westview 62, Lake County 22

White County 54, York Institute 13

White House-Heritage 41, Portland 27

Whites Creek 26, Glencliff 20

William Blount 44, Sevier County 20

Wilson Central 25, Gallatin 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Avery County, N.C. vs. Cloudland, ccd.

CPA vs. Brentwood, ccd.

Coalfield vs. Gordonsville, ccd.

Columbia Academy vs. University-Jackson, ccd.

Dobyns-Bennett vs. Daniel Boone, ccd.

Hillwood vs. Goodpasture, ccd.

Marion County vs. Hubbard, Ala., ccd.

McKenzie vs. Stewart County, ccd.

Science Hill vs. Knoxville Catholic, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

LATEST STORIES