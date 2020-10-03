Friday Frenzy Week 7 final scores from across the state

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Did your team win last night? Find out all the final scores from week seven of Friday Frenzy from across the state.
PREP FOOTBALL=
Anderson County 47, East Ridge 6
Arlington 42, Brighton 16
Bartlett 38, Houston 20
Beech 14, Hillsboro 7
Bledsoe County 17, Marion County 0
Bradley Central 42, Cleveland 25
CAK 45, Notre Dame 13
Cabot, Ark. 38, Collierville 31
Cascade 13, Jackson County 0
Clarksville NE 44, Clarksville 14
Cloudland 48, Unaka 6
Coalfield 44, Midway 28
Cocke County 34, Cherokee 6
Coffee County 20, Rockvale 14
Copper Basin 21, Lookout Valley 0
Creek Wood 35, White House-Heritage 21
Crockett County 28, Obion County 0
Cumberland Gap 22, Wartburg Central 20
DCA 28, Memphis Nighthawks 6
Daniel Boone 35, Morristown East 13
Davidson Academy 56, Clarksville Academy 7
DeKalb County 38, Livingston Academy 14
Dobyns-Bennett 42, Jefferson County 0
Dresden 20, South Fulton 6
Dyer County 42, Clarksville NW 14
ECS 35, Lausanne Collegiate 28
East Hamilton 68, Sequoyah 0
East Hickman def. Waverly Central, forfeit
Elizabethton 56, William Blount 8
Fairview 35, Camden Central 8
Farragut 35, Science Hill 13
Father Ryan 14, Ensworth 9
Fayetteville 14, Cornersville 7
Franklin 41, Centennial 20
Franklin County 15, Columbia 11
Friendship Christian 55, Grace Christian – Franklin 46
Gatlinburg-Pittman 15, Pigeon Forge 12
Giles County 41, Whites Creek 6
Goodpasture 30, Franklin Road Academy 3
Gordonsville 56, Red Boiling Springs 7
Grace Christian 24, Knoxville Webb 21
Greenbrier 21, Montgomery Central 0
Greeneville 77, Sullivan Central 0
Greenfield 30, Humboldt 6
Hampton 49, Sullivan North 0
Hardin County 48, Chester County 0
Harpeth 28, Sycamore 18
Haywood County 35, Ripley 0
Hendersonville 28, Wilson Central 10
Henry County 42, Gallatin 14
Howard 41, Chattanooga Central 20
Huntingdon 28, Collinwood 14
Huntland 41, Mt. Pleasant 17
Jackson North Side 42, Liberty Magnet 6
Jellico 30, Hancock County 6
Johnson County 40, Claiborne County 27
Kenwood 42, West Creek 12
King’s Academy 54, Middle Tennessee Christian 35
Knoxville Carter 43, Morristown West 25
LaVergne 33, Nashville Overton 26
Lake County 35, Gleason 14
Lebanon 44, Station Camp 0
Lewis County 39, Eagleville 7
Lexington 31, Jackson South Side 10
Loretto 45, Community 16
Loudon 41, McMinn Central 0
Macon County 29, Stone Memorial 20
Marshall County 48, Lawrence County 0
Maryville 35, Knoxville Fulton 0
McCallie 33, Baylor 14
McKenzie 56, Gibson County 7
McMinn County 55, Heritage 7
Milan 14, Covington 7, OT
Monterey 31, Jo Byrns 0
Oak Hill Aca., Miss. 47, Rossville Christian 20
Oak Ridge 56, Karns 14
Oakland 37, Brentwood 0
Oliver Springs 37, Harriman 18
Peabody 49, Union City 7
Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 42, East Nashville Literature 21
Pope John Paul II 38, MBA 35
Powell 48, Campbell County 13
Ravenwood 42, Dickson County 7
Red Bank 42, Sweetwater 14
Rhea County 28, Ooltewah 10
Riverdale 28, Siegel 0
Rockwood 21, Oneida 14
Rossview 22, Mt. Juliet 14
Sale Creek 30, Whitwell 28, 2OT
Scotts Hill 28, Hickman County 14
Sevier County 41, Gibbs 35
Shelbyville 66, Lincoln County 44
Silverdale Baptist Academy def. Boyd Buchanan, forfeit
Smith County 24, Sequatchie County 16
Smyrna 27, Cane Ridge 24
Soddy Daisy 28, Hixson 21
South Doyle 56, Seymour 7
South Gibson 26, Westview 19
South Greene 49, Cosby 0
Spring Hill 35, Maplewood 0
Stewart County 45, Cheatham County 14
Sunbright 32, Oakdale 30
Tennessee 34, Volunteer 14
Trinity Christian Academy 48, Rosemark Academy 19
Trousdale County 49, East Robertson 6
Tyner Academy 42, Tellico Plains 0
Upperman 26, York Institute 21
Walker Valley 41, Lenoir City 0
Warren County 24, Cookeville 0
Watertown 42, Westmoreland 6
Wayne County 18, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 13
West 42, Clinton 3
West Greene 42, North Greene 14
White House 32, Portland 31, OT
Zion Christian Academy 35, Richland 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Austin-East vs. Scott County, ccd.
Bolivar Central vs. McNairy Central, ccd.
Brentwood vs. Independence, ppd.
Cannon County vs. Grundy County, ccd.
Columbia Academy vs. Jackson Christian, ccd.
Forrest vs. Summertown, ccd.
Lakeway Christian vs. Christian Heritage, Ga., ccd.
Munford vs. Ridgeway, ccd.
Page vs. Summit, ccd.
Signal Mountain vs. Brainerd, ccd.
St. George’s vs. Harding Academy, ccd.
Sullivan East vs. Grainger, ccd.
Tullahoma vs. Nolensville, ccd.
Unicoi County vs. Chuckey-Doak, ccd.
Union County vs. Sullivan South, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
