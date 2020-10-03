Friday Frenzy Week 7 final scores from across the state

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Did your team win last night? Find out all the final scores from week seven of Friday Frenzy from across the state.

PREP FOOTBALL=

Anderson County 47, East Ridge 6

Arlington 42, Brighton 16

Bartlett 38, Houston 20

Beech 14, Hillsboro 7

Bledsoe County 17, Marion County 0

Bradley Central 42, Cleveland 25

CAK 45, Notre Dame 13

Cabot, Ark. 38, Collierville 31

Cascade 13, Jackson County 0

Clarksville NE 44, Clarksville 14

Cloudland 48, Unaka 6

Coalfield 44, Midway 28

Cocke County 34, Cherokee 6

Coffee County 20, Rockvale 14

Copper Basin 21, Lookout Valley 0

Creek Wood 35, White House-Heritage 21

Crockett County 28, Obion County 0

Cumberland Gap 22, Wartburg Central 20

DCA 28, Memphis Nighthawks 6

Daniel Boone 35, Morristown East 13

Davidson Academy 56, Clarksville Academy 7

DeKalb County 38, Livingston Academy 14

Dobyns-Bennett 42, Jefferson County 0

Dresden 20, South Fulton 6

Dyer County 42, Clarksville NW 14

ECS 35, Lausanne Collegiate 28

East Hamilton 68, Sequoyah 0

East Hickman def. Waverly Central, forfeit

Elizabethton 56, William Blount 8

Fairview 35, Camden Central 8

Farragut 35, Science Hill 13

Father Ryan 14, Ensworth 9

Fayetteville 14, Cornersville 7

Franklin 41, Centennial 20

Franklin County 15, Columbia 11

Friendship Christian 55, Grace Christian – Franklin 46

Gatlinburg-Pittman 15, Pigeon Forge 12

Giles County 41, Whites Creek 6

Goodpasture 30, Franklin Road Academy 3

Gordonsville 56, Red Boiling Springs 7

Grace Christian 24, Knoxville Webb 21

Greenbrier 21, Montgomery Central 0

Greeneville 77, Sullivan Central 0

Greenfield 30, Humboldt 6

Hampton 49, Sullivan North 0

Hardin County 48, Chester County 0

Harpeth 28, Sycamore 18

Haywood County 35, Ripley 0

Hendersonville 28, Wilson Central 10

Henry County 42, Gallatin 14

Howard 41, Chattanooga Central 20

Huntingdon 28, Collinwood 14

Huntland 41, Mt. Pleasant 17

Jackson North Side 42, Liberty Magnet 6

Jellico 30, Hancock County 6

Johnson County 40, Claiborne County 27

Kenwood 42, West Creek 12

King’s Academy 54, Middle Tennessee Christian 35

Knoxville Carter 43, Morristown West 25

LaVergne 33, Nashville Overton 26

Lake County 35, Gleason 14

Lebanon 44, Station Camp 0

Lewis County 39, Eagleville 7

Lexington 31, Jackson South Side 10

Loretto 45, Community 16

Loudon 41, McMinn Central 0

Macon County 29, Stone Memorial 20

Marshall County 48, Lawrence County 0

Maryville 35, Knoxville Fulton 0

McCallie 33, Baylor 14

McKenzie 56, Gibson County 7

McMinn County 55, Heritage 7

Milan 14, Covington 7, OT

Monterey 31, Jo Byrns 0

Oak Hill Aca., Miss. 47, Rossville Christian 20

Oak Ridge 56, Karns 14

Oakland 37, Brentwood 0

Oliver Springs 37, Harriman 18

Peabody 49, Union City 7

Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 42, East Nashville Literature 21

Pope John Paul II 38, MBA 35

Powell 48, Campbell County 13

Ravenwood 42, Dickson County 7

Red Bank 42, Sweetwater 14

Rhea County 28, Ooltewah 10

Riverdale 28, Siegel 0

Rockwood 21, Oneida 14

Rossview 22, Mt. Juliet 14

Sale Creek 30, Whitwell 28, 2OT

Scotts Hill 28, Hickman County 14

Sevier County 41, Gibbs 35

Shelbyville 66, Lincoln County 44

Silverdale Baptist Academy def. Boyd Buchanan, forfeit

Smith County 24, Sequatchie County 16

Smyrna 27, Cane Ridge 24

Soddy Daisy 28, Hixson 21

South Doyle 56, Seymour 7

South Gibson 26, Westview 19

South Greene 49, Cosby 0

Spring Hill 35, Maplewood 0

Stewart County 45, Cheatham County 14

Sunbright 32, Oakdale 30

Tennessee 34, Volunteer 14

Trinity Christian Academy 48, Rosemark Academy 19

Trousdale County 49, East Robertson 6

Tyner Academy 42, Tellico Plains 0

Upperman 26, York Institute 21

Walker Valley 41, Lenoir City 0

Warren County 24, Cookeville 0

Watertown 42, Westmoreland 6

Wayne County 18, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 13

West 42, Clinton 3

West Greene 42, North Greene 14

White House 32, Portland 31, OT

Zion Christian Academy 35, Richland 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Austin-East vs. Scott County, ccd.

Bolivar Central vs. McNairy Central, ccd.

Brentwood vs. Independence, ppd.

Cannon County vs. Grundy County, ccd.

Columbia Academy vs. Jackson Christian, ccd.

Forrest vs. Summertown, ccd.

Lakeway Christian vs. Christian Heritage, Ga., ccd.

Munford vs. Ridgeway, ccd.

Page vs. Summit, ccd.

Signal Mountain vs. Brainerd, ccd.

St. George’s vs. Harding Academy, ccd.

Sullivan East vs. Grainger, ccd.

Tullahoma vs. Nolensville, ccd.

Unicoi County vs. Chuckey-Doak, ccd.

Union County vs. Sullivan South, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

