Friday Frenzy Week 9 final scores from across the state

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Did your team win last night? Find out all the final scores from week 9 of Friday Frenzy from across the state.

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adamsville 34, Gibson County 6

Alcoa 41, Kingston 0

Anderson County 53, Chattanooga Central 0

Beech 41, Station Camp 6

Blackman 42, Rockvale 14

Bledsoe County 28, Polk County 10

Bradley Central 38, William Blount 28

Brentwood 42, Franklin 20

CAK 34, Boyd Buchanan 10

CBHS 52, St. Benedict 18

CPA 36, Goodpasture 0

Chattanooga Christian 43, Notre Dame 39

Claiborne County 37, Chuckey-Doak 6

Cloudland 52, Jellico 28

Columbia Academy 43, Rosemark Academy 21

Cookeville 16, Siegel 0

Cornersville 30, Richland 13

Creek Wood 27, White House 7

Cumberland Gap 42, Hancock County 6

DCA 49, King’s Academy 17

Daniel Boone 59, Cocke County 0

David Crockett 24, Tennessee 22

Davidson Academy 42, Trinity Christian Academy 3

DeKalb County 24, Macon County 20

Dobyns-Bennett 59, Morristown West 14

ECS 17, St. George’s 14

Eagleville 18, Summertown 14

East Nashville Literature 42, Stratford 7

East Ridge 21, Sequoyah 20

Elizabethton 44, Greeneville 10

Fairview 40, Harpeth 14

Farragut 45, Bearden 17

Father Ryan 31, McCallie 7

Forrest 33, Community 0

Friendship Christian 49, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 13

Gordonsville 21, Fayetteville 14

Grace Baptist 41, Lakeway Christian 14

Grainger 43, Sullivan Central 12

Green Hill 17, Giles County 13

Greenback def. Harriman, forfeit

Greenfield 42, Gleason 28

Happy Valley 51, Sullivan North 8

Harding Academy 26, FACS 0

Hendersonville 46, Gallatin 0

Hillsboro 35, Cane Ridge 31

Howard 14, Hixson 7

Hunters Lane 54, Glencliff 3

Huntingdon 72, Perry County 30

Independence 56, Dickson County 0

Jackson South Side 42, Liberty Magnet 14

Karns 40, Heritage 30

Kirk Aca., Miss. 19, Memphis Nighthawks 14

Knoxville Fulton 33, Campbell County 26

Knoxville Hardin Valley 14, Jefferson County 13

Knoxville Webb 42, Silverdale Baptist Academy 24

LaVergne 34, McGavock 16

Lake County 46, West Carroll 38

Lausanne Collegiate 48, Northpoint Christian, Miss. 7

Lebanon 28, Stewarts Creek 23

Lewis County 48, Loretto 14

Lexington 27, Hardin County 14

Lipscomb Academy 41, Franklin County 0

Loudon 28, Sweetwater 7

MUS 17, Pope John Paul II 8

Marion County 41, Tellico Plains 7

Marshall County 21, Spring Hill 14

Maryville 56, Ooltewah 12

McKenzie 49, Union City 48

McMinn County 42, Cleveland 7

Meigs County 33, Oneida 17

Middle Tennessee Christian 35, Grace Christian – Franklin 27

Midway 46, Sunbright 15

Milan 44, McNairy Central 7

Moore County 31, Huntland 21

Morristown East 49, Volunteer 43

Munford 35, Dyer County 21

Nashville Christian 39, Jackson Christian 28

Nashville Overton 55, Antioch 30

Nolensville 42, Maplewood 0

Oak Ridge 27, Mt. Juliet 21

Oakland 30, Riverdale 7

Oliver Springs 50, Oakdale 14

Page 28, Columbia 10

Peabody 56, Halls 0

Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 57, Whites Creek 0

Ravenwood 51, Smyrna 10

Rhea County 38, Soddy Daisy 14

Ripley 51, Dyersburg 44

Riverside 44, Scotts Hill 13

Rockwood 48, Wartburg Central 0

Sale Creek 46, Lookout Valley 7

Signal Mountain 35, McMinn Central 7

Smith County 39, Cannon County 7

South Fulton 20, Humboldt 8

South Gibson 22, Covington 21

South Greene 35, Hampton 31

South Pittsburg 76, Whitwell 0

Springfield 47, Portland 19

Stewart County 28, Camden Central 0

Trousdale County 35, Cascade 3

Tullahoma 31, Lawrence County 0

Unicoi County 42, West Greene 21

University-Jackson 35, Fayette Academy 7

Upperman 48, Grundy County 0

Walker Valley 40, East Hamilton 12

Warren County 35, Coffee County 19

Watertown 38, Jackson County 0

Waverly Central 35, Houston County 22

Wayne County 20, McEwen 14

Westmoreland 35, East Robertson 7

York Institute 43, Sequatchie County 14

Zion Christian Academy 34, Mt. Pleasant 27

Class 1A State Playoffs=

First Round=

Mediapolis, Iowa 54, Van Buren County 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clarksville NW vs. Greenbrier, ppd. to Oct 16th.

Cosby vs. Unaka, ccd.

Dyer County vs. McCracken County, Ky., ccd.

Johnson County vs. North Greene, ccd.

Summit vs. Shelbyville, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/