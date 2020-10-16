Friday Frenzy Week 9: Thursday night high school football game scores

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Week 9 of high school football kicked off Thursday, Oct. 15 with a slate of games.
Here are our area scores:
- Halls at Knox Central
- Class 5A, Region 2
- The Bobcats were undefeated in the region heading into this game, but the Red Devils handed them their first regional loss on the season beating the Bobcats 20-16.
- Central is now (6-2) and (3-1) in region play, Halls improves to (5-3) on the season and (2-2) in the region
- Baylor at Knox Catholic
- Class 3A, Division II
- Baylor beats Catholic 20-17, the Fighting Irish drop to (2-4), (0-3) in the region
- Scott at Northview Academy
- Class 3A, Region 2
- Scott rolls over Northview 28-12, improving to (5-4) on the season and (2-3) in region play. The Highlanders are now (3-6) on the season and (0-5) in region play
- Austin East at Pigeon Forge
- Class 3A, Region 2
- Pigeon Forge rolls over the Roadrunners 35-0, improving to (5-2) on the season and (2-2) in region play; Austin-East still on the hunt for their first win on the season.
