KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A decent chunk graduated off of the Central football starting lineup, but the Bobcats do return the majority of players who were able to produce offensively last fall.

That group will serve as the core nucleus this season.

Central has a younger group with a few guys who put together a great offseason. Combing them with the core will be a perfect recipe to cook up the Bobcats’ identity.

“You know be fast and be up tempo and put people in stressful situations and you know what I think we can do in the run game and what we can do with a talented back like Frank Johnson gives us some advantages and if teams are going to try and stack the box we’re gonna have the ability to get out and really have some talented guys on the perimeter,” said head coach Nick Craney, “Defensively we want to be about being tough, we talk about identity, we want to be tough, we want to be physical and we want to make it hard on teams to move the ball and very hard to score.”

Johnson reinforced the emphasis the Bobcats’ offense will have in their identity this year.