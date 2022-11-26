KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Alcoa, Anderson County and West punched their tickets to the TSSAA State Football Tournament on Friday night.

West won a thriller over Powell to advance to its third state title game in program history and first since 2014. The Rebels and Panthers battled back and forth, but West’s Carson Jessie hit R.J. Brooks for a touchdown with just 46 seconds left. Powell tried to answer with little time, but Brock Hatcher forced a sack-fumble and C.J. Smith recovered to seal the win 28-21.

“I saw the ball hit the ground,” said Smith. “I said I gotta go get it. I gotta go get it and I got it. I got it”

“The play before that, I got my eye poked really bad,” said Hatcher. “I couldn’t see. I knew they couldn’t take me out of the ball game. I just had to go out there and make a play. Coach (Lamar) Brown preaches about making a play when your number is called and I knew the move I had to do. He’s pretty tall. I’m a little short guy. Everyone underestimates me. I just try to help my team out the best I can. Try to make a play.”

Anderson County is headed to state for the first time in program history. The Mavericks fell behind 13-0 at the half, but Walker Martinez, Nick Moog and Bryson Vowell took over in the second. Martinez and Vowell connected for two touchdowns and Moog rushed for two more of his own to help AC advance 29-13.

“You think when you’re young, you’re gonna live forever,” said Anderson County head coach Davey Gillum. “Every day is gonna be like this. Life goes on and it shows you, it’s not. It’s really then that you grow to appreciate the special times. We try and get them to make the most out of these times and preach about it. Maybe they understand it better than some, but they’re still 16-17-year-old boys and think they’re gonna live forever.”

“Still wrapping everything in my mind about going to state,” said Anderson County senior running back/linebacker Gavin Noe. “I’ve never been there before obviously. I’m excited. My team’s excited.”

“It’s really exciting for everybody around us and our community,” said Moog. “We have a great community this morning. We had a send-off with a ton of people there to get up here. It’s the first in school history. I just can’t wait for next week. Can’t wait for what’s coming for us.”

Alcoa returns to the state title game for the 10th straight year. The Tornadoes routed Giles County 38-13. Brian Nix is looking to win his first state title as a head coach of Alcoa.

Alcoa will face East Nashville at 11 a.m. on Friday. West will clash with Page at 7 p.m. on Friday. Anderson County will play on Dec. 3 at 11 a.m.