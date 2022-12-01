ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — The Alcoa football team has won 7 straight 3A state championships and will go for their 8th on Friday down in Chattanooga when they take on East Nashville in a rematch of last years championship game.

The Tornadoes won that game 45-14 but according to 1st year Alcoa coach Brian Nix, that doesn’t mean a victory is going to be easy for the Tornadoes.

“I have a ton of respect for them, I think they’re well coached especially on the offensive line” said Nix. “They’re good up front, they got a lot of speed.”

East Nashville is a tested program, and they overcame some adversity late in the regular season.

“They lost the last two games of the season. They were on the road the last three rounds of the playoffs so this is a battle hardened team we’re going to play, said Nix. “This is a team that’s not going to be intimidated or scared because they’ve played us before.”

Nix, the longtime defensive coordinator for the Tornadoes, took over the Alcoa program when Gary Rankin stepped down to take the Boyd-Buchanan job to move closer to family. Friday at 11 a.m., Nix looks to win his first state title as a head coach and the 21st in program history.