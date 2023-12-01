KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Alcoa continues its dominance in Class 3A by toppling East Nashville 42-20 to win its 22nd state title in program history.

Alcoa opened up the scoring with a 43-yard pick-six by Micah Jones, and the Tornadoes never looked back.

Quarterback Eli Graf carried Alcoa’s offense completing 10 of 17 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns. Graf threw each touchdown to a different player. The junior also added a rushing touchdown.

A big factor in Alcoa controlling the game was winning the turnover battle 3-1. The Tornadoes found the end zone after every turnover.

Six separate Alcoa players found the end zone including Graf, Brandon Winton, Elijah Cannon, Brody Blankenship, Juwelz Scales and Jones.