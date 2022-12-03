Qualifying for the Class 4A state title game wasn’t enough for Anderson County, they’re coming back to Knoxville with a 34-30 victory over Pearl-Cohn.

Battling back from a 14 point deficit to start the game the Mavericks waited until the end of the third quarter to punch ahead, leading 27-24. Each team tacked on another touchdown, the Mavs able to stay in front until the very end.

AC’s Walker Martinez threw for 219 yards and three touchdowns. The offensive attack was lead by Gavin Noe who ran up 139 yards and one touchdown, Nick Moog bringing in 115 rushing yards and tacking on a touchdown in three quarters. In the air attack, Bryson Vowell found the end zone twice.

After the win, head coach Davey Gillum said the victory was 26 years of work and commented on how much it means to all of Anderson County, “This is my community, these are my kids, we invest in the community and the younger kids, I’ve helped these boys grow up and train them since they were little, I’ve got family on the team that were ball boys 12 years ago, they’re like my kids so I got a lot of skin in the game, I used to be a player here and part of the community so I understand how much it don’t just mean to these kids but, I don’t know if you say our fans today but how much it means to our community as a whole,” said coach Gillum.

This year’s Mavs will go down in history as the first in program history to step onto the field in Chattanooga, as well as bring home a state title.