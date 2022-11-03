ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Anderson County senior running back and linebacker Gavin Noe has always written something on his wrist tape. It’s a symbol. The most important part of the game, the ball, is held tightly to the thought closest to his mind.

“It started out simple when I was a freshman,” said Noe. “I put the cross on there.”

As the games started to pass by, the ink started to carry more weight.

“I just remember my poor Mema. It felt right to put her initials on there.”

Noe’s grandma was diagnosed with cancer. The running back’s family was taking care of her, and he felt his part was by having the initials N.W. wrapped around his wrist.

“You’re just trying to fight as she fights,” said Noe. “Every day. Her fight is a lot more important than mine, of course. (I’m) doing my part. There is not much more I can do than play ball, putting her name on my wrist and looking down and seeing it. It’s definitely something you see and you’re like ‘I can’t quit. I can’t quit now.’”

Noe has not thrown in the towel. His Mavericks are 10-0 heading into the playoffs. Despite battling through a leg injury, the Navy commit grinded through six games, and with each carry, there is a teammate on the other side of the handoff.

“It just lets all of us know that we’re here for each other,” said Anderson County junior running back and linebacker Nick Moog. “We’re a team. We’re brothers. Whatever we come through on the field or off, we’re here for each other.”

“They’ve been my best friends for a long time,” said Noe. “I know I would support them through such a thing. Them supporting me means a lot.”

A symbol to Noe that family and football are intertwined.