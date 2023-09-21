KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Bearden Bulldogs ground and pounded their way past the Farragut Admirals on Thursday night. The Bulldogs outrushed the Ads 209-87 to win 21-14.

Sophomore running back Jayzon Thompson scored all three touchdowns for Bearden. The first came in the first quarter. Thompson cut up three yards for the score.

The Admirals answered back in the second quarter. Wyatt Drummy capped off a 15-play drive by punching in a one-yard score.

Bearden took back the lead at the start of the second half. Thompson bullied in from one yard out.

Farragut once again tied the game back up. Landis Davila blocked a Bearden field goal attempt. Landon Collins scooped it up and took it to the house.

The Bulldogs and Thompson had the final dagger with less than three minutes left in the game. Thompson took it 36 yards on fourth down to go up 21-14.

Thompson finished with 31 rushes for 137 yards and three touchdowns.

UP NEXT: Bearden travels to Maryville on Sept. 29. Farragut clashes with one of the best teams in Class 6A in Bradley Central.