KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) — Oak Ridge and Powell came into the game looking to make a statement in Class 5A. Both teams were tied at seven after the first half. The Wildcats would go on to outscore the Panthers 28-14 in the second half to win 35-21.

Powell quarterback Deuce Rodgers opened up the scoring with a 19-yard touchdown run. Powell was looking to go up 14-0, but a fumble in the red zone became a costly turnover.

The Wildcats knotted it up late in the second quarter. Blaine Stansberry connected with Brandon Heyward for a 50-yard score.

Oak Ridge took its first lead of the game in the third quarter when DeJauvis Dozier found paydirt from seven yards out. Dozier would tack on a short touchdown in the fourth quarter to give the Wildcats a 21-7 advantage.

After a Rodgers touchdown to pull Powell with eight, the Wildcats aired it out. Stansberry found Almani Rembert for a 77-yard TD to go up 28-13 with 4:16 left in the game.

Powell kept it close when Rodgers hit Dylan Stooksbury for a touchdown with 54.1 seconds left, but Oak Ridge would house the ensuing kickoff to seal the victory.

