CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — West scored 26 points in the second quarter to capture its second state title in program history and its first since 2014.

The Rebels rolled past Page 47-13 on Friday, finishing the season 15-0.

Both teams couldn’t find the end zone in the first quarter, but West turned to quarterback Carson Jessie to carry them in the second quarter. The senior finished the first half 14-18 for 215 yards and three touchdowns.

Brayden Latham carried the team in the second half. The senior running back racked up 69 yards and two touchdowns in the second half.

The defense was also locked in for the second half. The Rebels shut out Page while only giving up 55 yards.

Jessie finished the game going 18-24 for 286 yards and four touchdowns and was named the MVP. Latham ran for 101 yards and three touchdowns. Four separate West players caught a touchdown pass.