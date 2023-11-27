KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After four seasons as the head football coach at Central High School, Nick Craney announced Monday that he will be stepping down.

“It has been one of the great joys of my life to be a Bobcat,” Craney posted on social media. “My 10 years in this football program have been a blessing to me and my family. It is with a heavy heart that I (have) stepp(ed) down from my role as a head football coach.”

Central finished with a 30-18 record during Craney’s tenure as head coach. The head man, who has two daughters, attributed wanting to spend more time with his family as the reason for stepping aside.

“Being a coach’s kid is a big sacrifice, and I’m looking forward to being able to be more intentional at home with my family,” Craney said.

He led the Bobcats to playoff appearances in all four years of his tenure. Central recorded 18 total wins and reached consecutive 5A quarterfinals in his first two seasons.

Craney joined the Bobcats staff in 2014 as a linebackers coach before serving as defensive coordinator for four seasons under head coach Bryson Rosser. He was promoted to head coach in 2020 following Rosser’s departure.