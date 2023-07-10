KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE-TV) – The first day of high school football camp opened with some drama.

Knoxville Catholic first-year Head Coach Dean Cokinos resigned after his family was unable to move to Knoxville, according to a school spokesperson. Cokinos was named to the position back on Dec. 22.

The Irish announced Steve Matthews and Philip Shadowens as co-interim head coaches.

Matthews was hired as the Irish offensive coordinator on Feb. 6. He coached Catholic from 2013-2020 and led the Irish to two state championships in 2015 and 2017.

Matthews resigned in 2021 after he was charged with driving under the influence and drug possession. Online court records show the drug charge was later dismissed and he pled guilty to a lesser charge of reckless endangerment.

Shadowens is a former William Blount head man, stepping down in 2022 after seven years with the program.

Knoxville Catholic opens up the season against Lakeway Christian Academy on August 18.