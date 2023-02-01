KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Alcoa’s Jordan Harris, Farragut’s Reese Keeney and West’s Brayden Latham signed their National Letters of Intent to play football at the Divison I level.

Harris is headed to Tennessee Tech after shining in many roles for Alcoa. The wide receiver and defensive back helped lead the Tornadoes to their seventh straight state title.

“I just loved it whenever I went up there, it just felt like home to me, my family loved it I just loved everything about it,” Harris said. “My mom said she wanted me, she didn’t want me too close but she wanted me close enough where I can’t just come back and back and forth all day.”

Keeney put pen to paper to punt and kick at Rice University in Houston. The Admiral said the opportunity to play right away was the biggest selling point.

“I reached out to their coach on Twitter, and I ended up going on a visit in the spring,” Keeney said. “I ended up going to their camp in the summer and they offered me. I think just living in a big city will be really cool. I kind of lived in a small town my whole life. I’m really excited to live in a city.”

Latham is taking his talents to Eastern Kentucky University. The running back stole the spotlight all season helping lead the Rebels to their second state title in program history. Latham said it came down to the Colonels, Carson-Newman or Lindsey Wilson.

“It was definitely money-wise and definitely more like a team atmosphere type of place,” Latham said. “I love the facilities. I love the people. I love the place. I went and took my official visit down there and I had a blast and everything. I connected with the teammates, connected with the place and stuff. I really saw myself there for the next four years.”

Other signings in the area included Oak Ridge’s Jai Hundley to the Navy, Karns’ Chris Hunter to UT-Martin, Pigeon Forge’s Aidan Littles to Tennessee Tech and Oak Ridge’s Elijah Rodgers to Campbell.