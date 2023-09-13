KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Hailing from a team on the verge of school history, William Blount’s Brett Cortez has facilitated quite a start to the Govs’ season and earned Player of the Week honors in the process.

The senior quarterback racked up 132 passing yards, 226 rushing yards, and six total touchdowns in a win over Morristown East.

Cortez has recovered from a knee injury and now has his team on the cusp the first 5-0 start in school history.

“I just knew going into my senior year I needed to be better than I was and coming off an MCL tear, I needed to work even harder,” he said.

After a difficult 2022 season, Cortez credited the team’s offseason preparation for their early success in 2023.

“The difference was the offseason. We just worked super hard in the weight room and the kids believed,” Cortez said. “The kids really just believed in the coaches, the weight room, and the process.”