KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Carter freshman Brody Sparks spent the first seven weeks of the season sidelined with an elbow injury. The quarterback may not have played in those games, but he was still learning.

“Really just like the speed of the game, and I got more in depth in the offense,” Sparks said

In the four weeks the quarterback has been back, Sparks has helped to facilitate three wins including a 56-21 victory over Seymour in Week 11.

Against the Eagles, Sparks went 23-of-27 passing, 359 yards and five touchdowns. When asked what clicked, the freshman spread the love on the credit.

“Offense you know the receivers and everybody’s kind of coming together as one team and we’re playing really well,” said Sparks. “We practice really hard, focus on offense in practice and that replicates into the game and we win.”

Carter’s postseason journey begins at Elizabethton this Friday at 7 p.m.