SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Sevier County football sophomore Bryson Headrick may just be in his second season with the Smoky Bears, but he already holds a program record.

Thanks to his three-interception performance against Hardin Valley in Week 7, Headrick is now Sevier County’s single-season record holder with 10 interceptions. The previous record was eight, set back in 1992 by Jason Seaton. But he credits his individual success to his teammates.

“My team has been helping me out a lot with interceptions because they’ve been applying the pressure,” said Headrick. “I’ve just been going to get the ball.”

Headrick may already hold a single-season record, but he has his eyes set on bigger goals.

“I want to break the career record,” said Headrick.

The sophomore added nothing beats the adrenaline rush and emotions that come with picking off an opposing quarterback.

“It feels really good because my team gets really excited for me. I just hear everyone go crazy. My coaches, they just love it.”

Sevier County is off to a 5-1 record in 2023, and Headrick said it’s all the behind-the-scenes work that’s paying off.

“Watching film and just working our butt off at practice. The players just have the want to. We just play hard and go get it,” said Headrick.

The Smoky Bears take on Morristown-West tomorrow night in a “Thursday Night Rivalry” matchup.