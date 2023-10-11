KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Webb’s offense has yet to put up less than 30 points on offense this season. Senior running back Jalen Hill has been a staple in that success.

Against Grace Christian Academy, Hill rushed for 164 yards and four touchdowns. He’s far from taking all the credit for the effort.

“Definitely has to be my lineman, the boys up front, putting in work, that’s all it is,” said Hill.

Due to their undefeated dominance, the majority of the senior’s work has come in the first half of games, giving him the opportunity to support the next generation of Spartans after halftime. “Definitely supporting the younger guys, it’s always really fun to watch, I get super excited to see my running back teammates go in,” Hill said.

When asked what he would tell his freshman year self, Hill reflected on what it’s taken to get to this point over the last four years.

“A big thing I would say is don’t lose hope and just keep up the hard work cause that’s what it took from freshman to sophomore year, progressing on scout team, getting better. There were some times where I had doubt, I would just say you know keep your heart up keep the good energy and just keep working.”

He also credited his family for helping get him here. “Really support from my family. I would definitely say from my grandfather, my father, my mom. Just me personally, my want to get on the field be better than anybody in front of me and keep that consistency. I would say that really helped me.”

Webb has a bye this Friday and will be back in action on Oct. 20th at Boyd-Buchanan.