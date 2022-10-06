KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Powell quarterback Jordyn Potts was named the Greater Knoxville Honda Player of the Week for his prolific performance in the Panthers’ 30-14 win over Oak Ridge.

The senior signal caller finished with 264 yards, two touchdowns through the air, 36 yards and another score on the ground.

“They came out blitzing and we just took what they gave us, all the quick stuff,” Potts said. “They eventually switched out of that and we started running the ball more and that freed up our pass game in the 2nd half.”

This is the second time in as many seasons that Potts won the Player of the Week voting. He feels like the Powell community is special.

“It’s truly amazing, I transferred not knowing what it was going to be like,” Potts said. “This community is amazing. They’ve all treated me with love and respect and I appreciate that.”

Potts and the Panthers are back on the field in a big 5A Region-3 game against Campbell County on Friday night.