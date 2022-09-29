KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Clinton quarterback Joshuah Keith was named the Greater Knoxville Honda Player of the Week for his prolific performance in the Dragons 51-21 win over Chattanooga Central.

The reigning Friday Frenzy Player of the Year completed 23 of 32 passes for 264 yards with four touchdowns through the air and added another score on the ground in the win.

The junior signal caller is putting up video game type of numbers again this season, completing 67% of his passes for 1,375 yards and 19 touchdowns with only two interceptions.

Keith once again gave all the credit to the guys around him, “When you have the receivers I have, they get open really well,” said Keith. “When something breaks down they follow me and it all works out.”

Keith and the Dragons are back on the field in a big 5A Region-3 game against Campbell County on Thursday night.