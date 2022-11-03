KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Halls running back Kameron Bates was named the Greater Knoxville Honda Player of the Week for his massive performance in the Red Devils 42-20 win over Heritage.

The junior finished with 167 yards rushing on 20 carries with two touchdowns, had a kickoff return for touchdown and had 12.5 tackles including a tackle for loss.

“My coaching staff and my teammates, they’re the one’s who have really helped me out this season,” said Bates when asked who should get the credit for his performance. ” I love this sport, I’ve played since I was six years old.”

Bates and Halls get back on the field Friday night when they travel to Daniel Boone for a first round playoff matchup.