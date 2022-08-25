COSBY, Tenn. (WATE)- Cosby student-athlete Kaymen Moss does it all. The senior plays on the girls soccer team, plays softball, cheers during basketball season, and now adds football to her resume.

Moss joined the Eagles football team on August 17, two days later she found herself kicking extra point attempts in their season opener against Sunbright. Earlier that evening, Moss scored a goal in the Lady Eagles game against Bourbon County in the Smoky Mountain Cup at Rocky Top Sports World.

Moss then quickly hopped into a car with two of her teammates and drove back to Cosby High School minutes before kick-off.

Moss went a perfect 7-for-7 on extra point attempts in the Eagle’s 49-20 win over the Tigers. The senior was not only automatic on special teams, but she also made history as the program’s first female kicker to make an extra point.

