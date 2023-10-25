KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In arguably the biggest game Tennessee will see during the regular season, Maryville’s Price Davis lead the charge in the Red Rebels 24-21 win over Alcoa.

Price was the “go-to” guy, recording 24 carries, “It’s nice but I give all the credit to my offensive line, they really help me get the yards I need,” said Price.

The junior’s two touchdowns laid the foundation to bring the matchup’s bragging rights back to Maryville, “It was an amazing experience to have a good time with my teammates, we were all excited, all amped up,” Price said.

Price produced 128 yards against Alcoa, and each one mattered.

“I just knew I had to get everything that I could and my guys were pushing me and we were doing good,” said Price.

Maryville has already solidified themselves in the postseason and will finish out their regular season slate against Farragut this Friday.