KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lenoir City running back Trey Wilhite was named the Greater Knoxville Honda Player of the Week for his massive performance in the Panthers 38-21 win over Heritage.

The running back finished with 25 carries for 346 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, he chipped in 11 tackles, two pass break ups and an interception.

“It was the line that was doing all the work and then whenever we got outside they couldn’t catch me,” said Wilhite. “We have such a good community that comes out and supports this team, it’s a lot of support so you go out and play like it’s your last.”

Wilhite and the Panthers return to the field on Friday night when they play host to defending 5A state champion Powell.