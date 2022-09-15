KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Anderson County quarterback Walker Martinez has been slinging the ball on Friday nights. The senior completed 19 of his 26 passes for 347 yards and five touchdowns in week 4 during the Mavericks’ 41-38 win over Rhea County.

Anderson County is off to a perfect 4-0 start averaging 43 points per game. Martinez and the Mavericks look to continue their unblemished win streak this Friday hosting South Doyle.