GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Gatlinburg-Pittman wide receiver Whittman Whaley was named the Greater Knoxville Honda Player of the Week for his stellar performance in the Highlanders’ upset 48-40 win over No. 1 Hampton.

The junior finished the contest with six catches for 217 yards and four touchdowns.

“They were playing way off the ball, so we could just throw quick routes and stuff,” said Whaley.

The receiver garnered 50% of the vote. Whittman said it shows just how passionate the fan base is.

“(They) really support our football players,” Whaley said. “Our student section is crazy.”

Whitman and the Highlanders are back in action on Friday for a Class 3A Region 2 matchup against Northview Academy at 7 p.m.