KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fulton High School on Tuesday announced that head football coach Jeff McMillan has stepped down from his position after two seasons in charge.

McMillan was promoted from defensive coordinator to the head man on March 4, 2022. In his two seasons as the head coach of the Falcons, Fulton had a combined record of 6-16 and made the playoffs both years.

“I would like to say thank you to Jeff McMillan,” said Fulton athletic director Rob Black in a written statement. “It has been a blessing to have Coach Mac as a part of our school and football family here at Fulton High School. He has served both as an assistant and head coach and has been a part of some of the best football teams in Fulton history. Coach Mac has a good football mind, and he is a good man. He will always be a part of the Fulton family. We will immediately start our search for the next head football coach at Fulton High School.”

McMillan has coached for 39 years which included stops at Central, Lenoir City, South-Young and Carter.