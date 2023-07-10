KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Karns football announced that Lee Warren has been promoted to be its new head coach.

“Coach Warren brings a wide range of experience from his time as a football coach, has done an outstanding job as our Defensive Coordinator over the previous three seasons, and is ready for this opportunity,” said Karns athletic director Ben Collins. “Most importantly, Coach Warren is excited to continue serving the community he calls home as our head football coach, and we are thrilled to have him in this new role.”

Warren spent the past three seasons as the Beavers’ defensive coordinator. Warren takes over for Brad Taylor, who had been Karns’ head coach since 2016.

Karns begins the 2023 season against Hardin Valley on Aug. 18.