LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lenoir City Panthers had to quickly pivot after head coach Gary Dugger was relieved of his duties in early July. The process has built an even stronger foundation.

“Actually it’s been pretty smooth,” said Lenoir City head coach Mike Zeller. “I’ve coached as an assistant the past couple of years and I’ve been a head coach before. I think it was a smooth transition. The kids responded well. I’m just there to reassure them that we’re not going to make a wholesale of changes and stuff like that. We’re just gonna keep moving forward.”

“We’ve just kind of pushed ourselves to a higher limit,” said Lenoir City senior running back Trey Wilhite. “Now that coach Dugger is gone, I feel like we prepared ourselves a lot better, and I feel like coach Zeller will do a great job with us.”

Last season, the Panthers reached four wins for the first time since 2018. The success stemmed from a unique offense.

“It’s a single wing,” said Lenoir City senior running back/linebacker Keller Cooper. “It’s hardnose, smashmouth.”

The unique offense all starts with the connection between the veterans and the younger players.

“We got a claw group system,” said Cooper. “We pick out leaders. We grow as a family that way in small groups.”

“We have a lot of seniors coming up that know how to lead,” said Wilhite. “There are a lot of underclassmen that like taking in information. They just really enjoy being there, so they’ll help us as seniors by doing their job, and I feel like we’ll be great this year.”

Lenoir City kicks off its season at home against South Doyle on Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.