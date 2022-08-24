KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Anderson County opened the season with a statement 48-14 win over defending 5A State Champion Powell.

Science Hill has an equally impressive win over 4A State Runner-Up Elizabethton in week one.

The Hilltoppers are expected to stack the box to try and slow down the Mavericks powerful running attack, but they better be careful what they wish for according to Anderson County head coach Davey Gillum.

“I think if we protect Walker they’re going to have trouble guarding us on the back end. I think that will be the name of the game for us. They want to crowd the box and force you outside and make you throw, we don’t mind doing that,” said Gillum. “We want to have a balanced attack, Nick and Gavin ran the ball really hard last week and Nick’s going to take the bulk of the carries this week. We hope to maintain some balance but at the same time we look forward to testing that secondary too.”

Last season Science Hill won this matchup 36-21 so the Mavs are looking for a little redemption.



