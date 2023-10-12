KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Omarian Mills rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns in Jefferson County’s 31-14 win over Farragut.

It was not looking pretty early for the Patriots. Farragut jumped out to a 14-3 lead, but Jefferson County started to get rolling near the end of the first half.

Mills punched in the Patriots’ first touchdown of the game from about three yards out to trim the Ads lead to 14-10.

With less than a minute left in the half, Mason Henderson connected with Bryson Letterman, who made a spectacular catch, for the 24-yard score and the Patriots’ first lead of the game.

The Patriots started to pull away when defensive lineman Nic Moore picked off Farragut after the ball was batted at the line. On the ensuing drive, Mills took care of business to give Jefferson County a 24-14 advantage.

Dallas Williams put the dagger in the game with a 12-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

Jefferson County moves to 7-1 on the season. Farragut falls to 2-6.

UP NEXT: Jefferson County heads to Cocke County on Oct. 20. Kickoff is at 7. Farragut will look to rebound against Hardin Valley on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.