CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Anderson County won its 13 straight game against Clinton on Thursday night. Nick Moog found paydirt four times to lead the Mavericks past the Dragons 28-14.

The senior running back opened up the scoring with a one-yard touchdown run to give AC a 7-0 advantage. Clinton quickly answered. Josh Keith evaded the pressure and found Wesley Phillips to trim the Mavericks lead to 7-6.

Anderson County kept going back to Moog. He barreled a yard forward for his second score of the game, but once again, Clinton answered. With 2.2 seconds left in the first half, Keith heaved it 14 yards to Deameion Leavell to tie the game up at 14.

The second half belonged to Moog. The senior pounded it five yards for the 21-14 lead early in the third quarter. Then, he capped it off with a screen play. Izaiah Hall dropped it to Moog, and the running back housed it from 46 yards out.

Moog finished with 36 carries for 164 yards and three touchdowns. He also tacked on two catches for 56 yards and another touchdown.

NEXT UP: Anderson County meets up with the No. 1 team in Class 5A. The Mavericks host the West Rebels at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 6. Clinton will look to rebound against Lenior City on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.