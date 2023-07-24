ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE-TV) – Winning a state championship is the norm at Alcoa. The Tornadoes have won a state record eight straight titles. However this year, Brian Nix’s squad will look to do so with a much different lineup, and it all starts with the loss of Jordan Harris to Tennessee Tech.

“I’d like to have him back, I can tell you that,” said Alcoa Head Coach Brian Nix.

“He had everything with him,” added Alcoa senior Brayden Cornett. “He’s like a Swiss army knife.”

Harris joins a long list of Alcoa starters who graduated last year.

“We lost two power-five offensive tackles, and then you lose an all-state center, you lose your starting quarterback who is MVP of the state championship game,” said Nix. “You lose Jordan Harris who did pretty much everything. But that’s Alcoa. You’re always going to lose great players here. We always say to these guys, some of you guys have been standing on the sidelines while other people are winning championships for you. Now it’s your time to contribute.”

That next man-up mentality stems from leadership, passed down from one team to the next.

“My freshman year I had leaders,” said Cornett. “I mean we just keep going up so, our role as seniors is to lead them into the position when we’re not here. And then we’re going to pass that role down to them.”

Senior running back Elijah Cannon is about to start his 46th football game with the Tornadoes. While he said a fourth ring would be nice, he has a bigger goal for his final season at Alcoa.

“I want to help the younger guys at my position and really whoever needs help, and kind of bring them up like the seniors did when I was a freshman,” said Cannon.

Alcoa opens up the season on the road against Ravenwood on Aug. 18.