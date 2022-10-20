KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fulton wide receiver Daveon Shenault was named the Greater Knoxville Honda Player of the Week for his massive performance in the Falcons’ 48-14 win over Scott.

The running back turned receiver did it all with six catches for 181 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 72 yards and a touchdown.

“What was going through my mind was ‘It’s senior night.’ Really, (I was) just trying to ball out,” said Shenault. “(I was) trying to have fun with the guys. You feel me. This was my last, really the only senior night we got. (I was) just trying to make it a good one.”

Shenault rushed for 1,092 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2021. The senior has 840 yards receiving and has grabbed seven touchdowns. The transition from running back to wide receiver has been seamless.

“It’s just all work,” said Shenault. “Putting in work with my teammates, with my quarterback, with my line. Getting the line right. Everybody coming together. It’s really all on them.”

Shenault and the Falcons are back in action on Friday. Fulton faces Farragut, a team two classes larger. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Eddie Courtney Stadium.