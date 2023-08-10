KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Campbell County hasn’t had a winning district record since 2015. The Cougars are hoping 2023 is the year, and quarterback Landon Hensley leads the charge.

Hensley enters his junior year after a strong outing last season. The good thing is he’ll have a lot of protection around him with most of the offensive line returning.

However, Hensley’s targets will change as the Cougar’s lost the majority of it’s receivers from a season ago. With the junior under center, the Campbell County offense isn’t expected to take a big hit.

“He’s been able to improve and have a new version of Landen Hensley with his arm strength and understanding of our offense continues to get better, so I think those guys are seeing that, what it means to continue to develop and progress,” said Campbell County head coach Justin Price.

Hensley embraces the role of a quarterback on and off the field.

“You lead by example, everybody’s looking at you as the quarterback so you have to keep your head high,” said Hensley.

“I think him leading by example, I think all the players around him are going to see that,” said Price.