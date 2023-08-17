HALLS, Tenn. (WATE) — Halls outscored Campbell County 31-0 in the second half to win 41-10 and start the high school football season with a win.

The Red Devils opened the game with a field goal, but Campbell County quickly answered with a score of its own. Landon Hensley tucked the ball and scored on the quarterback keeper from two yards out.

Kameron Bates carried Halls with 104 yards rushing including the first touchdown of the season for the Red Devils to go up 10-7 midway through the second quarter.

Hensley flashed his run game in this contest. The quarterback picked up his second rushing touchdown of the game to give the Cougars a 14-10 lead heading into the break.

Campbell County started with the ball in the second half. Michael Harrop snagged an interception, which set up Halls. The Red Devils capitalized. Amari Lethgo ran the QB keeper for a five-yard TD. Halls went up 17-14 and never looked back.

Lethgo finished with two touchdowns, one through the air and the other on the ground. Marcus Moore tallied two goal-line touchdowns.

UP NEXT: Halls travels to Gibbs to open up the Eagles’ newly renovated stadium on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. Campbell County will host Fulton on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.