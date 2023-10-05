SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County Smoky Bears trailed 34-24 with five minutes left. The Smoky Bears scored a touchdown and kicked a last-second field goal to send it to overtime. Sevier County would score on fourth down and then stuff Morristown West to win 41-34.

Sevier County opened up the scoring late in the first quarter. Cooper Newman threw a dart to Mason Ellis on third and long. The 60-yard pitch and catch gave the Smoky Bears a 7-0 advantage.

The Trojans answered to start the second quarter. Malakhi Isom rolled to his right and unleashed a missile to Bereket Evans to tie the game at seven.

Morristown West took its first lead of the game midway through the second quarter. Isom unleashed a 44-yard dime to Bricyn Gudger for the 14-7 advantage.

After a Sevier County field goal, the Smoky Bears took back the lead with 22 seconds left in the first half. Isom flipped a pass to Jude Costner for the four-yard score.

Sevier County continued to talk on to its lead. Bryson Headrick coming off a massive game last week carries it over with a 65-yard punt return. Smoky Bears jumped ahead 24-14.

Isom and Morristown West did not bat an eye. The quarterback sliced his way through the defense for a 25-yard rushing touchdown. Later in the fourth quarter, Kaleb Miller gave the Trojans the lead with a one-yard touchdown run.

Mo West looked to have the game wrapped up after Isom slung a lateral pass to Zaylan Frias for an 80-yard touchdown and a 34-24 lead.

Sevier County began to chip at the lead with a 14-yard touchdown scamper by Malachi Pate. With just 10 seconds left, Taylor Madison drilled a 36-yard field goal to send the game to overtime.

Sevier County was down to fourth and goal in overtime. Ellis punched it in for the score and a 41-34 lead. Morristown West had fourth and goal from the one. Sevier County stuffed the Trojans for the win.

Sevier County freshman quarterback Cooper Newman finished 23-for-32 for 279 yards and two touchdowns.

UP NEXT: Sevier County will head to Daniel Boone. Kickoff is on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. Morristown West will look to snap a three-game losing streak hosting David Crockett on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.