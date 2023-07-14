KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE-TV) – Don’t be complacent. That’s the message for West after its first perfect season and first state title since 2014. The Rebels can’t rely on last year’s success because this year is not only a brand new season, but a brand new team.



“We got four coming back on offense, so we lost seven and we got six coming back on defense so we lost five,” said Head Coach Lamar Brown. “The great thing about last year is that in 10 of our 15 games, we had a running clock in the second half. So our second and third teams got to play a lot of quality football on Friday nights. It’s energized me watching these young guys come to work everyday and just see their improvement. It’s really fun to watch.”

Someone who’s still on the roster from last year’s state championship winning squad is defensive end CJ Smith. The senior leads the defense both on and off the field.



“Becoming a leader was a big change for me because I was always just in my own lane,” said Smith. “It taught me a lot as well. I learned trust because if you don’t trust the guys to the left and to the right of you, you don’t have anything.”



“I’m more proud of the young man that he is instead of the football player that he is,” said Coach Brown in regards to Smith. “But to watch him take a young defensive line and work with them and challenge them everyday, has been unbelievable.”

On offense, the Rebels will have a new guy under center in quarterback Hunter Dance.

“He has done a great job taking over that role,” said Brown. “Hunter’s a whole lot smarter than me, so he can get us in and out of bad plays and into good plays. To watch him grow as a leader and really challenge the offense has really been fun.”

Coach Brown said the team hasn’t talked once about defending its state title. Instead, the Rebels are focused on getting better today than they were the day before.

“A championship is something you’ve got to earn,” said Brown. “Every team that wins it has to go earn it and that’s what we’re working on right now.”

The Rebels kick off their season Aug. 19 against Bearden. You catch the game on WATE.