KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Jalen Hill’s offensive prowess helped lead the Webb Spartans to a 10-2 record and snag the Friday Frenzy Player of the Year Award.

“Just watching our team grow especially the younger guys and getting a chance to lead them through our final battle,” said Hill.

Hill finished with 168 carries for 1,319 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also grabbed 12 catches for 132 yards.

“Just working on my technique, getting better, getting bigger,” explained Hill. “That was a big thing. I had a lot of self-doubts, but I just kept grinding, kept rising and just kept working. Outworking other people and slowly but surely got to where I am.”

Hill was named Friday Frenzy Player of the Week for Week 8 after running for 164 and four touchdowns against Grace Christian.

“He is extremely competitive,” said Webb head coach Dan Mahoney. “The way he runs the ball (and) his vision. He refuses to get taken down. If you’re gonna tackle him, it’s gotta be gang tackling because he just fights and works for every yard he gets.”

Hill was one of 13 players up for the award. He received 58.5% of the vote, which equated to 44,549 votes.