

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For the West High School football team, it’s the belief in themselves that has defined them all season.

After winning their game against Powell, West advanced to its third state title game in program history and the first since 2014. Their confidence is fueled by the adversity the team has faced over the past few years.

The seniors have seen their season end once in the quarterfinals and twice in the semifinals. This year, it is the focus the team has embodied that’s enabled them to push their way into playing in December.

“This team is really resilient, there’s not much that phases them, they stay pretty even keel when we’re down or when we’re up, they trust each other, confident, there’s not been a game we went to play that this group didn’t believe they were gonna win,” said Head Coach Lamar Brown.

“It spurs from up top, Coach Brown you know he insists in us every day to give us our best and give us all our effort and all that stuff and it really builds confidence and shows on the field as well,” said Quarterback Carson Jessie.

Coach Brown added that it is the team’s past experiences and adversity that have shaped them into who they are heading to Chattanooga.

West High School will clash with Page High School at 7 p.m. on Friday.