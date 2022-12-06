KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After winning the TSSAA Class 5A State Title, West High School Football Head Coach Lamar Brown was named the 2022 Tennessee Titans Coach of the Year.

“I think it’s a great honor for our kids that played so well for 15 games this year,” Brown said. “The coaching staff, without those guys, not only are they coaching with me, but those are my best friends in the world. I think that’s a team award.”

The Rebels finished 15-0 with wins over Alcoa, Maryville and Powell while also outscoring opponents 655-149 through the season.

“There has never been a team that I have been more proud of,” Brown said. “Not because we were playing in the state championship game, it’s because of the young men that they are. The way they’ve responded and come to work every day and grew up through all the adversity they’ve been through. It’s a special group. It’s a fun group to be around.”

Brown took over the program six years ago and has built it into a force. The Rebels have gone 60-19 during his tenure.

“When we first got here, we had to practice scoring a touchdown and the kids celebrating with each other,” Brown said. “That was part of our practice. Now to see the way we act. We did get an unsportsmanlike conduct in the state championship game, and I asked the official ‘What did our kids do?’ I thought that they had said something. He said, ‘Coach, you had three kids over there in the corner of the end zone dancing together.’ I just looked at him and said, ‘Ya, our kids like to dance.’ I’ll take that 15-yard penalty if that’s what it’s for.”