KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — West and Morristown West started the season 1-0 after defeating their rivals on Saturday night.

West 27, Bearden 7

The Rebels clashed with a Bearden team that was starting a new era with Josh Jones as its head coach. West had remorse early. Brayden Latham scampered six yards for the first score of the game.

The Bulldogs answered. Drew Parrott slung a dart to Sam Tummins to tie the game up before a long lightning delay.

West turned on the turbos from there. On third down, the Rebels dialed up the fade. Carson Jessie hit Cayden Latham in the back of the end zone for the 14-7 lead.

Tyson Siebe added a couple of field goals to give West a 20-7 advantage. Later in the fourth quarter, Ja’Qurrius Wrenn sealed the West win with a pick 6.

Morristown West 24, Morristown East 7

It was a packed house at Burke-Toney Stadium in Morristown where Morristown West continued its dominance over Morristown East.

The Trojans opened up the scoring with an eight-yard run from Tison Johnson about four and half minutes into the game. Dylan Lopez Hernandez tacked on three more for the Trojans with a 40-yard field goal.

Morristown West continued to add to its lead. Zaylan Frias won the race to the end zone on a jet sweep for a five-yard score and a 17-0 advantage.

Morristown East found the end zone in the second quarter. Eli Seals lobbed it off his back foot to Nathan Roberts for the 17-yard touchdown.

Isaiah Eddington put the dagger in the game. He took an interception all the way to the end zone with with less than 30 seconds left in the game.