CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — For the second consecutive year, West High School defeated the Page Patriots in the 5A state championship game in Chattanooga. After scoring 47 points in the 2022 title game, this year’s matchup came down to a late-game defensive stand by the Rebels.

West held a 24-19 lead with 3:22 left in the game. Page took the ball to the Rebels’ two-yard line, but the West defense stuffed Page to win its second straight title 24-19.

The Rebels trailed 7-0 after the first quarter but looked to be in complete control at the break up 17-7.

Hunter Dance and Connor Cummings connected for two touchdowns. The first one went for 37 yards. The second touchdown was 27 yards.

West’s Syxx Hoard earned MVP honors for his impressive defensive performance. Hoard snagged three interceptions.

The Rebels are back-to-back state champions for the first time in program history.