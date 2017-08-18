Friday Night Hits Player of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.  (WATE) – You run the extra mile, push yourself to go just a few feet further and do the impossible.

Each week WATE 6 On Your Side and Fox Toyota want to celebrate the best talent in high school football. After the game, vote each week for your favorite player.

Week 1 Winner: Kris Hawkins, Jefferson County

Week 2 Winner: Walker Trusley, Powell

Week 3 Winner: Mason Brang, South-Doyle

Week 4 Winner: Robquan Thomas, Fulton

Week 5 Winner: Dalton Wright, Gibbs

Week 6 Winner: Tee Hodge, Maryville

Week 7 Winner: Gabe Williams, Lenoir City

Week 8 Winner: Drew Jordan, Campbell County

Week 9 Winner: Caleb Wilkins, Bearden

Week 10 Winner: Luke Harrison, Clinton

Week 11 nominees

Jesse Byrne Union County running back

23 carries, 103 yards, 2 touchdowns

20-8 win vs. Grainger

Michael Feiden, Grace Christian running back

24 carries, 204 yards, 3 touchdowns

42-19 win vs. Chattanooga Christian

Daunte Holliday, Central wide receiver/defensive back

1 catch, 1 touchdown

83 yard fumble recovery for touchdown

4 tackles

46-0 win vs. Gibbs

