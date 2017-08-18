Friday Night Hits Player of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – You run the extra mile, push yourself to go just a few feet further and do the impossible.
Each week WATE 6 On Your Side and Fox Toyota want to celebrate the best talent in high school football. After the game, vote each week for your favorite player.
Week 1 Winner: Kris Hawkins, Jefferson County
Week 2 Winner: Walker Trusley, Powell
Week 3 Winner: Mason Brang, South-Doyle
Week 4 Winner: Robquan Thomas, Fulton
Week 5 Winner: Dalton Wright, Gibbs
Week 6 Winner: Tee Hodge, Maryville
Week 7 Winner: Gabe Williams, Lenoir City
Week 8 Winner: Drew Jordan, Campbell County
Week 9 Winner: Caleb Wilkins, Bearden
Week 10 Winner: Luke Harrison, Clinton
Week 11 nominees
Jesse Byrne Union County running back
23 carries, 103 yards, 2 touchdowns
20-8 win vs. Grainger
Michael Feiden, Grace Christian running back
24 carries, 204 yards, 3 touchdowns
42-19 win vs. Chattanooga Christian
Daunte Holliday, Central wide receiver/defensive back
1 catch, 1 touchdown
83 yard fumble recovery for touchdown
4 tackles
46-0 win vs. Gibbs