KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Fulton Falcons wrap up an undefeated district schedule by topping South Doyle 64-61.

Tai Cates had a chance to tie it at the buzzer, but his shot didn’t fall. The junior finished with a game-high 35 points.

Fulton was led by Tyler Lee who tallied 16 points. The Falcons had four different players score double-digit points. Taj Kimber poured in 14. Marcellus Jackson had 12. Denaj Kimber chipped in 11.

NEXT UP: Fulton will travel to Oak Ridge on Saturday. Tip-off is at 7:30. South Doyle will look to rebound in its final game of the regular season against Carter on Monday.