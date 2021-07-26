Fulton gearing up for football season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Expectations are high for the Fulton Falcons in the 2021 football season.

After a year full of Covid-19 restrictions, where there was a lot of uncertainty each week, Fulton is certain they can better last years 4-5 record and first round playoff loss.

Not only did the Falcons drop from 5A to 4A, they have a several returning starters at key positions.

Senior Raysean Jackson will take over the full time duties at quarterback. According to head coach Rob Black Jackson has the athletic ability to be a special player.

Raysean is an athlete. Last year he played a ton of receiver for us, he played some quarterback for us, played defensive back, safety and corner for us so he’s an athlete” said Black. “He runs well but I think the thing about him is, he’s not scared, if he was lining up against the Dallas Cowboys tomorrow he’d think he’s the best guy on the field. That makes him pretty good.”

Fulton opens the season on Friday, August 20th when they travel to Austin East.